NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $208.86 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00015004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $208.86 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00083763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00059998 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00025071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007643 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000259 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,499,435 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 815,206,009 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.95234394 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $172,117,386.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

