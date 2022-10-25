Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $117.99 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $117.99 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,188.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00277826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00123178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00715203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00556802 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00236452 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

