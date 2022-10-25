Nervos Network Market Cap Tops $117.96 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $117.96 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,795.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00020635 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00272209 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00119119 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00728070 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.03 or 0.00565908 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000744 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00239301 BTC.
Nervos Network Coin Profile
Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.
Buying and Selling Nervos Network
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
