Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target Cut to CHF 115

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 126 to CHF 115 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $107.13 on Friday. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Nestlé by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

