NETGEAR (NTGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTGR opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. NETGEAR has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $32.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial raised NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $139,513.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $70,547.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $139,513.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,243 shares of company stock valued at $210,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 79.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 105,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,226,000 after buying an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,952,000 after buying an additional 68,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,072,000 after buying an additional 62,383 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

