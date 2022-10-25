Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 168 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Walt Disney by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 24.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 97,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 198.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.68.

Shares of DIS opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

