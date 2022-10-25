Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AON by 102.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 27.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after buying an additional 1,267,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after buying an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,471,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,558,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.80.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $284.51 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

