Nexo Price Reaches $0.95 (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $531.70 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,966.98 or 0.29756419 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

