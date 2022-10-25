NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Gap Up to $40.87

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.87, but opened at $42.85. NexPoint Residential Trust shares last traded at $44.61, with a volume of 213 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 10.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

