NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $4.48 on Tuesday, hitting $45.35. 1,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,502. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $95.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $131,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,062.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 36,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after buying an additional 42,027 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 36.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

