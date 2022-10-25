NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2022

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $4.48 on Tuesday, hitting $45.35. 1,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,502. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $95.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $131,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,062.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 36,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after buying an additional 42,027 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 36.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.