NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $4.48 on Tuesday, hitting $45.35. 1,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,502. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $95.04.
NXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.71.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
