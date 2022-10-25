NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.71 million. NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.93-$0.99 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,689. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,854.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.