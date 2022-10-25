NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 2.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.5% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 591.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 74,668 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 42,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

