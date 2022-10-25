Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average is $111.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,390 shares of company stock worth $7,142,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.