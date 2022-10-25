Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.87 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $19,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Centene by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 193,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Centene by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Centene by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 185,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene Price Performance

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.85.

CNC opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.08. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

