Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $24 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $24,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at 3M
In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
3M Trading Down 3.9 %
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.
3M Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
