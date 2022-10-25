Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,288 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 31,083 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HP worth $19,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,495,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 197.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after purchasing an additional 728,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Cowen cut their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.