Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 15,743 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ResMed worth $16,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $224.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.06 and its 200 day moving average is $219.18. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $275.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,484 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,747 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

