Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,757 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.22.

Shares of CTAS opened at $406.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.72. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

