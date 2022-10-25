Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,190 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,401 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 1.0 %

FDX opened at $154.76 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.