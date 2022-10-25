Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NDLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.21 million, a P/E ratio of -51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $131.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $81,090.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 908,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,650.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 81,167 shares of company stock worth $372,968. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $86,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.