Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NDLS. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $258.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 32,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $148,058.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 849,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 81,167 shares of company stock valued at $372,968 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

