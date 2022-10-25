Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NDLS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NDLS stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.21 million, a P/E ratio of -51.36, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

Insider Transactions at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $81,090.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 908,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,650.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,167 shares of company stock worth $372,968. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,875,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Noodles & Company by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 130,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Company by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 174,213 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.