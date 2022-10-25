Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Downgraded by TD Securities

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Noranda Income Fund Stock Performance

NNDIF stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. Noranda Income Fund has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns an electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; zinc slab, a general commodity grade metal; and granulated zinc, which is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

