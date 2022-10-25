Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.20.

Nordson Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,208. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.16 and its 200-day moving average is $218.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Nordson in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 21.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after buying an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

