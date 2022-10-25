Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.53 billion-$15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.58 billion.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. 28,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,384. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $36.43.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $207,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.