Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 8.23%.
Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 2.2 %
NWBI stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $89,582.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NWBI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
