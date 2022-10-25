NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NorthWestern also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWE. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of NWE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. 10,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $63.06.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.30%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 79.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

