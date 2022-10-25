Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. 311,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.38.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

