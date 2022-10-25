NULS (NULS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $32.81 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $25.74 million and $32.81 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,966.98 or 0.29756419 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011622 BTC.

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

