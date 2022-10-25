NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMR. Guggenheim began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of SMR opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $3,014,932.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,774,837 shares in the company, valued at $63,935,067.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 350,793 shares of company stock worth $4,455,611 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.