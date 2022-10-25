Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Up 25.6%

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shot up 25.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.78. 139,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,123,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
