Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Up 25.6%

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shot up 25.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.78. 139,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,123,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Nutex Health Trading Up 28.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $3,237,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $1,982,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

