NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.85.

NVDA opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

