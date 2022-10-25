NXM Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. NXM has a market capitalization of $291.86 million and $164.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $44.26 or 0.00229359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,297.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003139 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00055324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00046918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022765 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 44.17705727 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $164.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

