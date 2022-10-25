Ocean Arete Ltd. Purchases Shares of 117,600 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 117,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Trip.com Group comprises 31.1% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 121,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,828. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

