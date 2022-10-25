OKB Achieves Market Cap of $950.87 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $950.87 million and $17.40 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be bought for approximately $15.85 or 0.00081377 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,654.11 or 0.29010873 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011331 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

