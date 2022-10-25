OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $506,230.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

