OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 268 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 725.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $972,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,076,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $59.40. 94 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.34. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.40.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

