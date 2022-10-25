OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.98. 50,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,226. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

