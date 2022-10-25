OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FLOT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. 1,293,958 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

