OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $72.72. The stock had a trading volume of 226,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,809. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $196.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

