OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837,343 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

