OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases 163 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

