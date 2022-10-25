OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases 278 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,590 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.77. 416,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,978,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.