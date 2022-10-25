OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 209 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CF Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

CF traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $106.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,307. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

