Ontology Achieves Market Cap of $190.76 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $190.76 million and $10.01 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.86 or 0.07136695 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00084312 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00032585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00060814 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00025111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

