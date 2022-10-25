OpenBlox (OBX) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $99,264.00 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,493.49 or 0.28473666 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011121 BTC.

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

