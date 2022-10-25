Optimism (OP) Price Up 30.9% This Week

Optimism (OP) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $207.44 million and $254.27 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00004804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003053 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,979.45 or 0.29763901 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000474 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011625 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
