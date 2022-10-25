Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $72.92 on Friday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

