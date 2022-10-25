Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Down to $9.39

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.15. Orange shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 6,632 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Orange from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Orange Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Orange by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Orange by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

