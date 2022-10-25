Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Down to $9.39

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.15. Orange shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 6,632 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Orange from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.
Orange Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange
About Orange
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange (ORAN)
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.