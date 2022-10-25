Orbler (ORBR) Price Hits $6.04

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $6.04 or 0.00030913 BTC on exchanges. Orbler has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $2.06 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbler has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

